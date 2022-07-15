MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading 7.2% Higher

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $285.13 and last traded at $282.46. 137,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 225,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.48.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.20.
