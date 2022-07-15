Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 78.9% in June

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,780. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

