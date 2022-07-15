Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,700 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TIGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 106,829 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

