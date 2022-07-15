MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 612.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MJ Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.
MJ Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MJ (MJNE)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.