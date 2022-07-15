MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 612.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

