Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) PT Lowered to GBX 1,050

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($15.46) to GBX 1,050 ($12.49) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON GROW opened at GBX 393.40 ($4.68) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £601.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 671.49. Molten Ventures has a twelve month low of GBX 371.60 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($14.15).

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

