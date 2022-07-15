MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches One Day Volume of $39,386.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $32.03 million and $39,386.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

