Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $8.58 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $18,831.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00664176 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

