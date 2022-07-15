MONK Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,861.00 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, MONK has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $28,861.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002292 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

