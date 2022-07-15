Morgan Stanley Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $22.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.24. 46,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,447 shares of company stock valued at $189,750. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

