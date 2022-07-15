Morgan Stanley Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.39.
BAC opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
