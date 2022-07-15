Morgan Stanley Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $300.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.38.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TFX stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.22. 8,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,440. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $235.58 and a 52 week high of $405.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,368,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.