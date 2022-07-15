Morgan Stanley Downgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.36.

NEWR stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,732. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,637,000 after purchasing an additional 456,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in New Relic by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

