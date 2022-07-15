Morgan Stanley Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.18.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,111,000 after buying an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $72,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

