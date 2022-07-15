Morgan Stanley Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $56.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.04.

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

