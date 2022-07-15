Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.29. The company had a trading volume of 128,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,326. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

