mStable USD Trading Down 0.5% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.77 million and approximately $13,498.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,925.19 or 0.99782021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00044271 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024789 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

