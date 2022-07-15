M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.51.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $150.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $3,687,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

