MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTYFF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

MTY Food Group stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

