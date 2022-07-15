Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NYSE MWA opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

