Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Stephens

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stephens from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company.

MUSA stock opened at $269.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $139.35 and a 12-month high of $269.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.73.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $9,580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,394,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $33,647,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Murphy USA by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 137,549 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 125,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,582,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

