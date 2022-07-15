Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several analysts have commented on NSSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $852.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

