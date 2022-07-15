Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSSC. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $852.23 million, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 39,514 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 310,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 154,708 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

