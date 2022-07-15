Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 5,975 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Micron Technology by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

