Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

LHX opened at $221.91 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

