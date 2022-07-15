Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $221.98 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

