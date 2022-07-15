Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

