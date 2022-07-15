National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NBGIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National Bank of Greece from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.50 ($4.50) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on National Bank of Greece from €4.50 ($4.50) to €4.40 ($4.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBGIF opened at $2.91 on Friday. National Bank of Greece has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

