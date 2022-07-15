Navalign LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Navalign LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $489.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.59 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

