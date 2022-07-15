Navalign LLC Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

ConocoPhillips Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

