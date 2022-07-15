Navalign LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 338,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,211,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

