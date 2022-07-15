NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 766 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

