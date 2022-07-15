NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.08 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Fund Activity

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,243.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1 %

PM opened at $89.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

