Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 213.2% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nedbank Group Price Performance

Shares of NDBKY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,305. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

