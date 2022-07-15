NerveNetwork 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $138,748.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $138,748.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007188 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000891 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

