NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,311. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

