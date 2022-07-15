Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.92.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.43. 131,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,713,386. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

