Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $186.02 and last traded at $186.02. Approximately 302,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,573,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.78.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

