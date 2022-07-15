Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $186.02 and last traded at $186.02. Approximately 302,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,573,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.92.
Netflix Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netflix (NFLX)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.