Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $65,465.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,422,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 263,075 shares of company stock valued at $615,913 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 162,514 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

