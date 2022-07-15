NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

NeuroPace stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 9.48. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 85.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. Analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth about $1,373,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

