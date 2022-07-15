New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. 218,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,922,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $504.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

