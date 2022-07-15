New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Outperform at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDU. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

