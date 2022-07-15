NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $955,413.46 and $32.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00248756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001725 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

