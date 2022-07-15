NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,741.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.15 or 0.00506964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00251677 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00043900 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001502 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013963 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange.

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.