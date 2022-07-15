NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NEE stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $268,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

