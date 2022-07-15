Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $57.52 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $57,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

