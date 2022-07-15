Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.06. 25,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,161. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.00 and a 200 day moving average of $381.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.