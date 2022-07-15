Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $589.75. 11,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,608. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $622.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.