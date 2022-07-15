Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,147 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

