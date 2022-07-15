North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $147,518,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $155.95. 8,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,602. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.03. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.41.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

