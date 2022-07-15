North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 75 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $17,147,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,496. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

